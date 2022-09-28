 Skip to content

DinoLife update for 28 September 2022

Small Update

28 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update in which I to hope to have fixed the bug where the saving screen would freeze when exiting the game.

Happy Gaming,
Swofski Games

