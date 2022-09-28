Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #14

The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug introduced in Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #13 that made Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die display an empty texture when rolling their maximum value
