Changes after maintenance 09/30/2022

Build 9608424 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Maintenance completed. The following changes have been made to the game:

The "Battle of Cities" event has started

The taming rate is activated.

The number of Transformed Awakening Shards dropped has been increased: now instead of one, it drops from 3 to 10 shards.

NPC models with various armors appeared on the site near Murrket. If you have a Marie Salon Costume Coupon, you can change the appearance of your armor to the one they offer. The coupon is purchased in the game store. Equipment modified with a coupon is subject to the same rules as equipment whose appearance is modified with the Tooth of Yennad Rush.

We wish you a pleasant game!