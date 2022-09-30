 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rappelz update for 30 September 2022

Changes after maintenance 09/30/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9608424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance completed. The following changes have been made to the game:

  • The "Battle of Cities" event has started
  • The taming rate is activated.
  • The number of Transformed Awakening Shards dropped has been increased: now instead of one, it drops from 3 to 10 shards.
  • NPC models with various armors appeared on the site near Murrket. If you have a Marie Salon Costume Coupon, you can change the appearance of your armor to the one they offer. The coupon is purchased in the game store. Equipment modified with a coupon is subject to the same rules as equipment whose appearance is modified with the Tooth of Yennad Rush.

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1342632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link