Additional mod functionality, better performance

Additions
- Mod menu
- Mod editor now has support for engine flames, selection circles and different color schemes of main ship texture
- Mod editor now can add utility modules including built-in, visit discord #modding channel for more information
- Color coded ship armor types in the fleet editor
- F1, F2, F3, F4 now can be used to select all units of a specific type
Reworks
- Added ship tester spawn buttons to the GUI culling logic
- Power and Metal affinity now has no downsides, grant +50% of storage and cost 500 of resource.
- All resource icons and values are color coded now
- Unit Promotion SFX now should play regardless of distance to promoted unit.
- Multiplayer lobby minor rework
- Resource counter now will update faster for larger difference values
- Ships now can broaside-roll at manually set target if necessary
- Reduced turn rate of the Wave Defense Boss ship to 1 from 4
Fixes
- Fixed unlimited population cap outside the ship tester
- Fixed error leading to infinitely doomed ships in Single Player game modes
- Fixed modules and weapons grouping being wrong in some rare occasions
- Fixed building in construction not counted for price calculations
- Fixed colliders for Nest and Colony carriers
- Fixed rare error related to clearing unused move markers
Performance
- Improved logic behind storing and updating global unit lists
Changed files in this update