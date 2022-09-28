 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 28 September 2022

Additional mod functionality, better performance

Build 9608423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Mod menu
  • Mod editor now has support for engine flames, selection circles and different color schemes of main ship texture
  • Mod editor now can add utility modules including built-in, visit discord #modding channel for more information
  • Color coded ship armor types in the fleet editor
  • F1, F2, F3, F4 now can be used to select all units of a specific type

Reworks

  • Added ship tester spawn buttons to the GUI culling logic
  • Power and Metal affinity now has no downsides, grant +50% of storage and cost 500 of resource.
  • All resource icons and values are color coded now
  • Unit Promotion SFX now should play regardless of distance to promoted unit.
  • Multiplayer lobby minor rework
  • Resource counter now will update faster for larger difference values
  • Ships now can broaside-roll at manually set target if necessary
  • Reduced turn rate of the Wave Defense Boss ship to 1 from 4

Fixes

  • Fixed unlimited population cap outside the ship tester
  • Fixed error leading to infinitely doomed ships in Single Player game modes
  • Fixed modules and weapons grouping being wrong in some rare occasions
  • Fixed building in construction not counted for price calculations
  • Fixed colliders for Nest and Colony carriers
  • Fixed rare error related to clearing unused move markers

Performance

  • Improved logic behind storing and updating global unit lists

