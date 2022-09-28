Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.24 WIN_EARLY

Another collection of small bug-fixes and adjustments.

Fix possible crash when opening SystemDetails (Thanks to Bai).

Fix 'being a taxinaut' also completes when you rent a home after talking to Vietnam (Thanks to Luke).

Buying directions to a Planet/Station from Information now also gives knowledge about it so you can see its ZoneDetails and its place on the system mini-map will have an appropriate icon (instead of still a triangle). (Thanks to Bai).

Buying directions to a Planet/Station from NPCs has a small chance to do the same as above when buying them from Information. (Thanks to Bai).

Fixed fare (long distance passenger) now has it possible for the Player to sleep at a motel. (Thanks to Bai).

'Stop when landing' setting that when 'ON' will make it so that when you takeoff you don't immediately move off at the speed you landed at. (Thanks to Atova).

Hopefully softened the quack voice a bit. (Thanks to DJ Dostoevsky).

Fix can't get out of cloud dialog (residence Dialog) on bought Homes. (Thanks to Brian).

Added clause to EULA for people donating content.

Next I will be looking at making the game possibly more friendly to gamepads etc. Can't promise anything yet but that's what I will be spending coming week on.