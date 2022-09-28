 Skip to content

Brotato update for 28 September 2022

Patchnote 0.5.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Boosters and boosted enemies (with red outlines) have less HP and the delay between boosting is increased
  • Bosses deal less damage
  • Waves 14-17: slightly less enemies
  • Chargers will charge towards the player with less randomization
  • Lumberjack Shirt: price decreased
  • Crown: +5% Harvesting gains => +10%, +10 Harvesting
  • Slightly more chance of finding a weapon you want in the shop
  • Crit damage modifiers for most weapons increased by x0.25
  • Most melee weapons' cooldown slightly decreased (about -10%)
  • Wandering Bot: rotation speed and slow area increased

