- Boosters and boosted enemies (with red outlines) have less HP and the delay between boosting is increased
- Bosses deal less damage
- Waves 14-17: slightly less enemies
- Chargers will charge towards the player with less randomization
- Lumberjack Shirt: price decreased
- Crown: +5% Harvesting gains => +10%, +10 Harvesting
- Slightly more chance of finding a weapon you want in the shop
- Crit damage modifiers for most weapons increased by x0.25
- Most melee weapons' cooldown slightly decreased (about -10%)
- Wandering Bot: rotation speed and slow area increased
Brotato update for 28 September 2022
Patchnote 0.5.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update