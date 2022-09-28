【天下镖局】2022.09.28版本更新公告

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.28 Update Announcement
New content:
- A new system archive is added, which will automatically save the player's current game data to prevent data loss in case of flash back/power failure
- New Jianghu Martial Arts:
[Master · Skill - Clumsy Woodman] 50% chance to summon a Clumsy Woodman and cool down for 999 rounds
[Master · Skill - Cruel Corpse Soldier] 20% chance to summon a Cruel Corpse Soldier, cool down for 5 rounds
[Be · Skill - 100000 Hippies] Critical Hit+15% of all summoned units
[Being · Skill - Drunk] All our summoned units will add 10% blood to all attacks
[Being · Skill - Demons and Spooks] All our summoned units block+15%
[Being · Skill - Endless Life] All our summoned units recover 1% of their life each round
System optimization:
- Increase the experience reward for the delivery of escort orders in Kaifeng Escort Agency
- The battle intensity of Nanjing Chief Secretary's Pass guarding BOSS [Hundred Medicine Gate] was reduced
- Now move the mouse over Cultivation Resources to view the effect description
- The archive list is now more comfortable for mouse scrolling
- The chance of the Jianghu strange news appearing in the combat task is reduced
- The status display of the corresponding role [Busy] has been added in the accounting room
- Jianghu Martial Arts Adjustment:
[Skill - Mechanism Woodman] Trigger chance increased to 50%
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that the value of individual skill exchange accomplishments was incorrect
- Fixed the bug that the quality display of [Skills - Half of duckweed] was incorrect
- Fixed the bug that the quality of [Skill - Songyang Mental Skill] was incorrect
- Fixed the bug that the icon resource color and quality of [Skill - Combat Vehicle - Mechanism Array] did not match
- Fixed the bug that the color and quality of the icon resource of [Skills - Healing after the War] were not matched
- Fixed the bug that the color and quality of the icon resource of [Skills - Move the Universe] did not match
