 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天下镖局 update for 28 September 2022

【天下镖局】2022.09.28版本更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 9607196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.28 Update Announcement

New content:

  1. A new system archive is added, which will automatically save the player's current game data to prevent data loss in case of flash back/power failure
  2. New Jianghu Martial Arts:
    [Master · Skill - Clumsy Woodman] 50% chance to summon a Clumsy Woodman and cool down for 999 rounds
    [Master · Skill - Cruel Corpse Soldier] 20% chance to summon a Cruel Corpse Soldier, cool down for 5 rounds
    [Be · Skill - 100000 Hippies] Critical Hit+15% of all summoned units
    [Being · Skill - Drunk] All our summoned units will add 10% blood to all attacks
    [Being · Skill - Demons and Spooks] All our summoned units block+15%
    [Being · Skill - Endless Life] All our summoned units recover 1% of their life each round

System optimization:

  1. Increase the experience reward for the delivery of escort orders in Kaifeng Escort Agency
  2. The battle intensity of Nanjing Chief Secretary's Pass guarding BOSS [Hundred Medicine Gate] was reduced
  3. Now move the mouse over Cultivation Resources to view the effect description
  4. The archive list is now more comfortable for mouse scrolling
  5. The chance of the Jianghu strange news appearing in the combat task is reduced
  6. The status display of the corresponding role [Busy] has been added in the accounting room
  7. Jianghu Martial Arts Adjustment:
    [Skill - Mechanism Woodman] Trigger chance increased to 50%

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug that the value of individual skill exchange accomplishments was incorrect
  2. Fixed the bug that the quality display of [Skills - Half of duckweed] was incorrect
  3. Fixed the bug that the quality of [Skill - Songyang Mental Skill] was incorrect
  4. Fixed the bug that the icon resource color and quality of [Skill - Combat Vehicle - Mechanism Array] did not match
  5. Fixed the bug that the color and quality of the icon resource of [Skills - Healing after the War] were not matched
  6. Fixed the bug that the color and quality of the icon resource of [Skills - Healing after the War] did not match
  7. Fixed the bug that the color and quality of the icon resource of [Skills - Move the Universe] did not match

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link