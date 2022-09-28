 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三国群英传8 Kingdom Heroes 8 update for 28 September 2022

September 28 version 2.3.0 update（Lastupdate 2022/09/28 15:00）

Share · View all patches · Build 9606091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players :
We have updated version 2.3.0 today (September28), the following is the updated description.

Updates are organized as follows
[New Features]

  1. Add the function of the history event list.
    　a. You can check the trigger conditions and results of historical events.
    　b. You can check the current progress of historical event triggering and condition completion.

"Adjustments and optimization"
2. Fix the abnormality of the judgment result of auto-battle and optimize the calculation formula.
3. Fix some art data misplacing problems.
4. Fix some UI messages and skill description text abnormalities.

Changed files in this update

三國群英傳8 / Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 Depot Depot 875211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link