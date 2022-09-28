September 28 version 2.3.0 update（Lastupdate 2022/09/28 15:00）

Share · View all patches · Build 9606091 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 07:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear players :

We have updated version 2.3.0 today (September28), the following is the updated description.

Updates are organized as follows

[New Features]

Add the function of the history event list.

a. You can check the trigger conditions and results of historical events.

b. You can check the current progress of historical event triggering and condition completion.

"Adjustments and optimization"

2. Fix the abnormality of the judgment result of auto-battle and optimize the calculation formula.

3. Fix some art data misplacing problems.

4. Fix some UI messages and skill description text abnormalities.