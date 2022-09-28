Update - Sept. 27

Hi all,

Mostly focused on adding tooltips and extra information this time around, to make the game a bit more clear. The biggest addition is the ability to hover over a unit's current task in order to see all modifiers that affect that action, such as the effect of upgrades or poor weather on a unit's effectiveness at building a trench.

Hopefully this makes things a little more clear and easy to understand. Naturally, the list of updated/new localization keys is much larger than usual this time.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Unit type icons now update properly when selecting units.

Can now hover over a unit's current action in the popup window to see a detailed layout of base values and modifiers.

Order delay information is now shown when you hover over the order delay icon instead of the unit's current task.



Fixed bug in which Medical units would search for wounded units endlessly even when wounded units were present.

Updated Localization keys:

CONFIRMATION_NO_COMPANY_TYPES

TOOLTIP_HQ_CHANGE_COMMANDER_APPEARANCE

TOOLTIP_HQ_RENAME_DIVISION_COMMANDER

TOOLTIP_HQ_RENAME_DIVISION

TOOLTIP_HQ_CHANGE_LOGO

TOOLTIP_HQ_SECTOR_PROGRESS

TOOLTIP_HQ_LOCK_SUPPLY

TOOLTIP_OOB_ASSIGN_COMMANDER

TOOLTIP_OOB_CHANGE_UNIT_NAME

TOOLTIP_OOB_REASSIGN_UNIT_NAME

TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_PRIMARY_WEAPON

TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_SECONDARY_WEAPON

TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_UPGRADES

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_PLANE

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_READINESS

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_ACCURACY

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_SKILL

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_VISION

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_DISCIPLINE

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_AMMO

TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_FUEL

HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_LIGHT

HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_MEDIUM

HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_HEAVY

HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_VERY_HEAVY

HELPER_SWITCH_TASKS_TOOLTIP

HELPER_SUPPLY_LOSS_TOOLTIP

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_KARST

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_ALCOHOL

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_BLOODTHIRSTY

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_ENTRENCHED

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_HEAVILY_ENTRENCHED

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_UNDER_ATTACK

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_MUD

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_SNOW

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_IN_RIVER

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_TERRAIN

HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_WIRE

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_BASE

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_CROWDED

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_UNDER_ATTACK

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_HEAVY_WEATHER

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DUGOUT

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_COMM_TRENCH

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DELOUSED

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_INSPIRING_LEADER

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_HATED

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_GAIN

HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_LOW_FOOD

HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP

HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_BASE

HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_CROWDED

HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DRILL_SERGEANT

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_BASE

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_NO_TOOLS

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_UNIT_TYPE

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_CONSTRUCT_TYPE

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_ENTRENCH_TOOLS

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_ENGINEERING_EXPERT

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_SKILLED_MINER

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_SLAVE_DRIVER

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_CROWDED

HELPER_ATTACK_TOOLTIP

HELPER_DEFENSE_TOOLTIP

HELPER_DEFENSE_PROTECTED_TOOLTIP

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_BASE

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_MELEE_BONUS_AMERICA

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_PSYCHOPATH

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_MG_BLOCKHOUSE

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_COMBAT_UNIT

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_ARTILLERY_DAMAGE

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_READINESS

HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_EXPERT_MARKSMAN

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_BASE

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_IN_HOSPITAL

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_TRANSFUSIONS

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_COMPLICATIONS

HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_CAP

HELPER_STAT_GAIN_TOOLTIP

HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_BONUS_GERMANY_TOOLTIP

HELPER_WIRE_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_PICKETS

HELPER_WIRE_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_TORPEDOES

UNIT_TYPE_SELECT_MOVE_SPEED_LBL

UNIT_TYPE_SELECT_ATTACK_RANGE_LBL

Thanks for playing!