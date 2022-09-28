 Skip to content

On The Western Front update for 28 September 2022

Update - Sept. 27

Hi all,

Mostly focused on adding tooltips and extra information this time around, to make the game a bit more clear. The biggest addition is the ability to hover over a unit's current task in order to see all modifiers that affect that action, such as the effect of upgrades or poor weather on a unit's effectiveness at building a trench.

Hopefully this makes things a little more clear and easy to understand. Naturally, the list of updated/new localization keys is much larger than usual this time.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • Unit type icons now update properly when selecting units.
  • Can now hover over a unit's current action in the popup window to see a detailed layout of base values and modifiers.
  • Order delay information is now shown when you hover over the order delay icon instead of the unit's current task.
  • Fixed bug in which Medical units would search for wounded units endlessly even when wounded units were present.

Updated Localization keys:

  • CONFIRMATION_NO_COMPANY_TYPES
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_CHANGE_COMMANDER_APPEARANCE
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_RENAME_DIVISION_COMMANDER
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_RENAME_DIVISION
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_CHANGE_LOGO
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_SECTOR_PROGRESS
  • TOOLTIP_HQ_LOCK_SUPPLY
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_ASSIGN_COMMANDER
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_CHANGE_UNIT_NAME
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_REASSIGN_UNIT_NAME
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_PRIMARY_WEAPON
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_SECONDARY_WEAPON
  • TOOLTIP_OOB_UNIT_UPGRADES
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_PLANE
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_READINESS
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_ACCURACY
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_SKILL
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_VISION
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_DISCIPLINE
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_AMMO
  • TOOLTIP_AERODROME_SORT_FUEL
  • HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_LIGHT
  • HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_MEDIUM
  • HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_HEAVY
  • HELPER_ATTACK_SEVERITY_VERY_HEAVY
  • HELPER_SWITCH_TASKS_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_SUPPLY_LOSS_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_KARST
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_ALCOHOL
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_BLOODTHIRSTY
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_ENTRENCHED
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_HEAVILY_ENTRENCHED
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_UNDER_ATTACK
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_MUD
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_SNOW
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_IN_RIVER
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_TERRAIN
  • HELPER_MOVE_SPEED_TOOLTIP_CROSSING_WIRE
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_BASE
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_CROWDED
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_UNDER_ATTACK
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_HEAVY_WEATHER
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DUGOUT
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_COMM_TRENCH
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DELOUSED
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_INSPIRING_LEADER
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_HATED
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_GAIN
  • HELPER_MORALE_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_LOW_FOOD
  • HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_BASE
  • HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_CROWDED
  • HELPER_READINESS_RECOVERY_TOOLTIP_DRILL_SERGEANT
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_BASE
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_NO_TOOLS
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_UNIT_TYPE
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_CONSTRUCT_TYPE
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_ENTRENCH_TOOLS
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_ENGINEERING_EXPERT
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_SKILLED_MINER
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_SLAVE_DRIVER
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_TOOLTIP_CROWDED
  • HELPER_ATTACK_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_DEFENSE_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_DEFENSE_PROTECTED_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_BASE
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_MELEE_BONUS_AMERICA
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_PSYCHOPATH
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_MG_BLOCKHOUSE
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_COMBAT_UNIT
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_ARTILLERY_DAMAGE
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_READINESS
  • HELPER_ATTACK_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_EXPERT_MARKSMAN
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_BASE
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_IN_HOSPITAL
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_TRANSFUSIONS
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_COMPLICATIONS
  • HELPER_TREAT_PATIENT_TOOLTIP_CAP
  • HELPER_STAT_GAIN_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_CONSTRUCTION_BONUS_GERMANY_TOOLTIP
  • HELPER_WIRE_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_PICKETS
  • HELPER_WIRE_MODIFIER_TOOLTIP_TORPEDOES
  • UNIT_TYPE_SELECT_MOVE_SPEED_LBL
  • UNIT_TYPE_SELECT_ATTACK_RANGE_LBL

Thanks for playing!

