Update - Sept. 27

Hi all,
Mostly focused on adding tooltips and extra information this time around, to make the game a bit more clear. The biggest addition is the ability to hover over a unit's current task in order to see all modifiers that affect that action, such as the effect of upgrades or poor weather on a unit's effectiveness at building a trench.
Hopefully this makes things a little more clear and easy to understand. Naturally, the list of updated/new localization keys is much larger than usual this time.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Unit type icons now update properly when selecting units.
- Can now hover over a unit's current action in the popup window to see a detailed layout of base values and modifiers.
- Order delay information is now shown when you hover over the order delay icon instead of the unit's current task.
- Fixed bug in which Medical units would search for wounded units endlessly even when wounded units were present.
Thanks for playing!
