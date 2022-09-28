Version 0.85 Update

Patch 0.85:
Mega Knockdown is now confirmed "Playable" on Steam Deck! This patch is intended to increase the Steam Deck compatibility of the game even further.
Gameplay
- Big Billy now has resistance to side switch effects on a successful block, due to his large stature. On hit, those moves (jC, back throw) can still side switch him. Side switches are especially debilitating for Billy due to his slow speed, so this will reduce the viability of hit-and-run timer scam strategies against him.
User Interface
- If you are using a gamepad or the Steam Deck, gamepad specific hotkeys should now display, in general.
- Certain PC-specific tooltips and images no longer display when playing on Steam Deck.
- Increased the size of fonts in the Controls Rebinding menu.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where your max HP could keep getting higher indefinitely when playing on Easy Mode survival.
- Fixed an issue where buttons in the Controls Rebinding menu were not always consistent in size and shape.
Changed files in this update