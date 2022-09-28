 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 28 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Korean Localization

Thank to enasn1 and Suho on the discord !

Portugues Localization

Thank to Thales Duarte and FêniquisTheMythicOak on the discord !

QoL

  • Refund in SoulShop now only refund the current tier
  • Quit in survivors mode now simply end the game

Change

  • Changed default crosshair colour to red
  • Changed default crosshair size to 150%
  • Fractal over level 1 no longer apply fractal to the sub-projectile, but instead increase fractal count

Fixes

  • Single handed removing 2 projectile instead of one
  • Chinese Text glitching on 2k/4k resolution
  • Game stats in game win sometime going a bit off-screen
  • Thorn name in damage summary not being displayed correctly
  • Spawnrate on survival mode being nerfed by "low" performance and would greatly increase when time slowed down

