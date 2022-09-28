Hotfix 0.6.1.8

Korean Localization
Thank to enasn1 and Suho on the discord !
Portugues Localization
Thank to Thales Duarte and FêniquisTheMythicOak on the discord !
QoL
- Refund in SoulShop now only refund the current tier
- Quit in survivors mode now simply end the game
Change
- Changed default crosshair colour to red
- Changed default crosshair size to 150%
- Fractal over level 1 no longer apply fractal to the sub-projectile, but instead increase fractal count
Fixes
- Single handed removing 2 projectile instead of one
- Chinese Text glitching on 2k/4k resolution
- Game stats in game win sometime going a bit off-screen
- Thorn name in damage summary not being displayed correctly
- Spawnrate on survival mode being nerfed by "low" performance and would greatly increase when time slowed down
