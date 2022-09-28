 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fried Panic update for 28 September 2022

Fried Panic V1.0.1 - Release Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 9605636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • major reduced shop prices
  • fixed when clicked space bar leaf enemy spawn
  • fixed overlapping music

Thanks for everyone who's played Fried Panic so far!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116521
  • Loading history…
Depot 2116522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link