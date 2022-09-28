 Skip to content

Perfect Round Disc Golf update for 28 September 2022

Patch notes 9/27

-fixed fire effects spawning multiple times and tanking framerate
-fixed Steam session not closing when host hits alt f4, and causing server to appear on server browser when it doesnt exist
-fixed wukong and gideon nonfiction animations going to T pose in online multiplayer
-should i really write fixed in front of every bullet point or is it kind of implied

