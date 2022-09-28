2022/9/28 调整及修复

√1、修复-混沌洞天灵物产出不受灵物高品质概率影响的BUG
√2、修复-术法技能天雷入体数值错误BUG
√3、修复-术法技能百炼成金数值错误BUG
√1、调整-仙门遗址内不同难度不同品级的怪物出现概率
√2、调整-增加了生成灵物的概率与数量
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
√1、修复-混沌洞天灵物产出不受灵物高品质概率影响的BUG
√2、修复-术法技能天雷入体数值错误BUG
√3、修复-术法技能百炼成金数值错误BUG
√1、调整-仙门遗址内不同难度不同品级的怪物出现概率
√2、调整-增加了生成灵物的概率与数量
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update