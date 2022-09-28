 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

白马非马 update for 28 September 2022

2022/9/28 调整及修复

Share · View all patches · Build 9605323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

√1、修复-混沌洞天灵物产出不受灵物高品质概率影响的BUG
√2、修复-术法技能天雷入体数值错误BUG
√3、修复-术法技能百炼成金数值错误BUG

√1、调整-仙门遗址内不同难度不同品级的怪物出现概率
√2、调整-增加了生成灵物的概率与数量

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）

Changed files in this update

白马非马 Content Depot 1501971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link