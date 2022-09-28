- Invites now work if the client is already at the title/splash screen. So the server invites, and the client accepts, and they join!
- Invite Window now allows for external port entry when automatic configuration is not possible with a player's router.
- Preliminary Steam Achievements added. (More to come)
- Joining a multiplayer game works again.
- Fixed issue with Nav Screen friendly ships not accepting orders.
- Updated Credits
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 28 September 2022
Patch Notes for Version 0.8.11.4038
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
