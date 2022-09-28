 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 28 September 2022

Patch Notes for Version 0.8.11.4038

Build 9605310

  • Invites now work if the client is already at the title/splash screen. So the server invites, and the client accepts, and they join!
  • Invite Window now allows for external port entry when automatic configuration is not possible with a player's router.
  • Preliminary Steam Achievements added. (More to come)
  • Joining a multiplayer game works again.
  • Fixed issue with Nav Screen friendly ships not accepting orders.
  • Updated Credits
  • Various Fixes

