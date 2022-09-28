 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 28 September 2022

9/27: Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9605122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Updated items in the seed NPC shop
  • Updated NPC shops to also sell bamboo, wood, and fiber
  • Changed money that comes out of the cash register after a sale to come out of the cash register towards the seller
  • Added countdown before players are sent into an invasion
  • Added damage taken and received modifier to invaders during an invasion to make things more fair for the invaded
  • Significantly increased damage dealt by common resources
  • Money now breaks on impact when thrown (use G to throw)
  • Added inverse mouse options

Fixes

  • Fixed Gulper not dealing damage to clients
  • Added proper collision to the outpost walls with new outpost meshes
  • Fixed floor tiles snapping weirdly to stair pieces
  • Fixed beds not detecting roofs properly
  • Fixed customers being able to sit in chairs that are placed in display containers (and other items)
  • Fixed some item attributes drawing too many times
  • Characters are now properly autosaved, preventing an issue where characters could get deleted if players crashed
  • Fixed invaders being able to damage shop plots with explosives
  • Fixed some lobbies being able to be invaded by 2 separate groups of invaders
  • Fixed Bellcoat flying into the air when attacking
  • Fixed bug with inserting weapons into containers
  • Fixed Stone building set being unavailable
  • Fixed Bamboo Chair falling through some surfaces
  • Fixed not being able to place things in the snow and desert areas
  • Fixed bug where 0 Movement Speed attribute was being drawn repeatedly
  • Fixed save issue that occurs when the host of an invasion is downed before invading
  • Potentially fixed a DC/save error when you happen to make changes to the save file while async saving

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link