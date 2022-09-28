9/27: Hotfix Patch

Changes
- Updated items in the seed NPC shop
- Updated NPC shops to also sell bamboo, wood, and fiber
- Changed money that comes out of the cash register after a sale to come out of the cash register towards the seller
- Added countdown before players are sent into an invasion
- Added damage taken and received modifier to invaders during an invasion to make things more fair for the invaded
- Significantly increased damage dealt by common resources
- Money now breaks on impact when thrown (use G to throw)
- Added inverse mouse options
Fixes
- Fixed Gulper not dealing damage to clients
- Added proper collision to the outpost walls with new outpost meshes
- Fixed floor tiles snapping weirdly to stair pieces
- Fixed beds not detecting roofs properly
- Fixed customers being able to sit in chairs that are placed in display containers (and other items)
- Fixed some item attributes drawing too many times
- Characters are now properly autosaved, preventing an issue where characters could get deleted if players crashed
- Fixed invaders being able to damage shop plots with explosives
- Fixed some lobbies being able to be invaded by 2 separate groups of invaders
- Fixed Bellcoat flying into the air when attacking
- Fixed bug with inserting weapons into containers
- Fixed Stone building set being unavailable
- Fixed Bamboo Chair falling through some surfaces
- Fixed not being able to place things in the snow and desert areas
- Fixed bug where 0 Movement Speed attribute was being drawn repeatedly
- Fixed save issue that occurs when the host of an invasion is downed before invading
- Potentially fixed a DC/save error when you happen to make changes to the save file while async saving
