Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #12

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where coin icons could overlap with numbers at various UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where pressing the Start button could sometimes skip the Apartment Floors menu
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the path to mods in error messages wasn't being displayed correctly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the content of "saved_values" could be unintentionally reset under certain circumstances
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the content of "saved_values" weren't being retained on reload
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where using "saved_values" in a "diff" could cause effects with the same resulting "diff" to not be executed
Changed files in this update