Luck be a Landlord update for 28 September 2022

Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #12

Build 9605044

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where coin icons could overlap with numbers at various UI Scaling settings
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the Start button could sometimes skip the Apartment Floors menu
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the path to mods in error messages wasn't being displayed correctly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the content of "saved_values" could be unintentionally reset under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the content of "saved_values" weren't being retained on reload
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where using "saved_values" in a "diff" could cause effects with the same resulting "diff" to not be executed

