Beta Update 2022.09.2022

- It is now possible to repair destroyed parts that you haven't purchased the blueprints for. (Such as if you got them by commandeering an abandoned ship.)
- It is now possible to make changes to your ship while don't have enough beds as long as you aren't actually removing any addtional beds.
- A ship's default attack radius and rotation are no longer set automatically when attacking but may now be set manually by clicking the new "Save Attack Defaults" option above the "Reset Attack Defaults" option in the ship's hamburger menu.
- The number of nearby missions shown on the HUD can now be changed in the settings. The default is 3 but can be set to anywhere between 0 and 5. (It is still possible to "favorite" up to 5 missions which will be shown on the HUD in place of nearby missions.)
- Airlocks can no longer be set to enter-only or exit-only. (This was removed because it didn't seem like a very useful feature and was adding a lot of code complexity with potential for bugs and player confusion.)
- When starting a new Career game, there is now a new "Galaxy Seed" value in the advanced options. Starting a new game with the same galaxy seed and galaxy size using the same version of Cosmoteer will always generate identical galaxies.
- While playing a game, the current galaxy seed can be seen (but not modified) and copied to the clipboard within the Current Game settings tab.
- When an empty folder is selected in the Ship Library, a message will now be displayed to indicate that it is empty. If the folder has sub-folders, the message will instruct the player on how to view them.
- Clarified the text for the "Pirate Hunter" mission objectives. (Only applies to newly-generated Pirate Hunter missions.)
- Added a note to the 2nd tutorial about being able to re-read tutorials from the codex.
- Bugfix: Crash if a Large Shield Generator is destroyed while its arc is being blocked by another ship.
- Bugfix: Rare crash while managing resources.
- Bugfix: If multiple of certain types of projectiles (such as Nukes and H.E. missiles) hit and destroy the same part simultaneously then any hits that are registered after the part is destroyed would not cause explosions.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 28 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
