Giảm phân giải texture ở mức đồ hoạ High và Medium để chạy được game trên các máy RAM thấp.
Sửa lỗi crash chương 2 khi sử dụng GPU Intel
Down scale textureRes for quality High and Medium.
Fix crash error while use Intel GPU on Chapter 2
The Death | Thần Trùng update for 28 September 2022
Fix crash on chap 2 while use Intel Xe Graphics GPU
