 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Death | Thần Trùng update for 28 September 2022

Fix crash on chap 2 while use Intel Xe Graphics GPU

Share · View all patches · Build 9604910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Giảm phân giải texture ở mức đồ hoạ High và Medium để chạy được game trên các máy RAM thấp.

  • Sửa lỗi crash chương 2 khi sử dụng GPU Intel

  • Down scale textureRes for quality High and Medium.

  • Fix crash error while use Intel GPU on Chapter 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 1726401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link