Dota 2 update for 28 September 2022

ClientVersion 5452

Build 9604702 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Korean, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TrueSight_Action: Watch TrailerWatch Now
  • DOTA_Compendium_SecondaryTabHeader_LastChance: Last Chance
  • DOTA_Compendium_LastChance_Qualifier: Last Chance<br />Winner

Abilities

  • Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from 10/15/20/25 to 6/12/18/24
  • Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_stack from 6/12/18/24 to 10/20/30/40

