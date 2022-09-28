Dota 2 update for 28 September 2022
ClientVersion 5452
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Korean, and Simplified Chinese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
English Localization
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TrueSight_Action:
Watch Trailer›
- DOTA_Compendium_SecondaryTabHeader_LastChance:
- DOTA_Compendium_LastChance_Qualifier:
Abilities
- Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from
10/15/20/25to
6/12/18/24
- Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_stack from
6/12/18/24to
10/20/30/40
