 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 28 September 2022

v7.12b

Share · View all patches · Build 9604605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.12b - September 27th, 2022
-Bug Fix: The 5 dreams that were changed yesterday could accidentally be unlocked in quickplay or endless
-Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link