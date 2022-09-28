v7.12b - September 27th, 2022
-Bug Fix: The 5 dreams that were changed yesterday could accidentally be unlocked in quickplay or endless
-Fixed some typos
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 28 September 2022
v7.12b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
v7.12b - September 27th, 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update