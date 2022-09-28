 Skip to content

My Dad Left Me: VR Game update for 28 September 2022

v1.6 hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

heyo, haven't use this small update notes in like a hot minute lol. here's what I fixed.

Patch notes

Fixed an exploit where you can stay in the spawn area in Level 10 and trigger the boss fight/pacifist ending with your bullets lol.

