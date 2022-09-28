v1.6 hotfix 2

heyo, haven't use this small update notes in like a hot minute lol. here's what I fixed.
Patch notes
Fixed an exploit where you can stay in the spawn area in Level 10 and trigger the boss fight/pacifist ending with your bullets lol.
