- Fix QA bug. Limit input for toasts. Don't accept input while not focused.
- Fix some buttons clickable area decreasing during pressed state.
- Fix toasts saying <ContinueText>
- Increase size of toast continue text
- Fix clickable area on ui icon toggles.
- Fix current prep info looking placeholder before anything has been selected / hovered.
- Fix UI audio still being audible when master volume was set to 0.
- Removed health/mana potion default hotkeys.
- Don't allow menu while tutorial flow is blocking.
- Fix getting stuck with the click blocking from settings menu.
- Fix Location infopanel remains on screen after switching to another tab.
- Fix hotkey display in inventory.
- Fix enraged effect saying it does 100% extra damage when it should say 50%.
- Fix shops showing negative conversion values for items that can't be converted.
- Fix dwarf conversion text saying it gives +8 max hp instead of +10.
- Added SFX to slayer wand animation.
- Don't display level number on enemy info UI for enemies above level 10.
- Increase scroll sensitivity in kingdom UI.
- Fix sidebar layouts overlapping on first view
- Only show viable classes in quest info requirements
- Enable resizable window in player settings.
- TLDR button text additions.
- Fix bugs in Retire from dungeon flow when encouragements are shown
- Taurog uses new Unstoppable Fury icon.
- Fix Slayer Wand double clicking issue. Also review + fix any other click handlers that use pointer fx.
- Remove old plinth sprites in DesertDragonDungeon.
- Prevent a number of buildings being upgradeable in the demo.
- Make enemies scale better when zooming out.
- Deselect enemies when moving to a different gridlevel.
- Random responses to enemy boss speeches.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 27 September 2022
Changelog 2022-09-27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update