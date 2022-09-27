 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 27 September 2022

Changelog 2022-09-27

  • Fix QA bug. Limit input for toasts. Don't accept input while not focused.
  • Fix some buttons clickable area decreasing during pressed state.
  • Fix toasts saying <ContinueText>
  • Increase size of toast continue text
  • Fix clickable area on ui icon toggles.
  • Fix current prep info looking placeholder before anything has been selected / hovered.
  • Fix UI audio still being audible when master volume was set to 0.
  • Removed health/mana potion default hotkeys.
  • Don't allow menu while tutorial flow is blocking.
  • Fix getting stuck with the click blocking from settings menu.
  • Fix Location infopanel remains on screen after switching to another tab.
  • Fix hotkey display in inventory.
  • Fix enraged effect saying it does 100% extra damage when it should say 50%.
  • Fix shops showing negative conversion values for items that can't be converted.
  • Fix dwarf conversion text saying it gives +8 max hp instead of +10.
  • Added SFX to slayer wand animation.
  • Don't display level number on enemy info UI for enemies above level 10.
  • Increase scroll sensitivity in kingdom UI.
  • Fix sidebar layouts overlapping on first view
  • Only show viable classes in quest info requirements
  • Enable resizable window in player settings.
  • TLDR button text additions.
  • Fix bugs in Retire from dungeon flow when encouragements are shown
  • Taurog uses new Unstoppable Fury icon.
  • Fix Slayer Wand double clicking issue. Also review + fix any other click handlers that use pointer fx.
  • Remove old plinth sprites in DesertDragonDungeon.
  • Prevent a number of buildings being upgradeable in the demo.
  • Make enemies scale better when zooming out.
  • Deselect enemies when moving to a different gridlevel.
  • Random responses to enemy boss speeches.

