-Changed the overhead name transition distance so you can actually see people in the 40-60 range
-Added Ability 1,2,3 to Hotkey settings
-Fixed Server Buffs never being removed
-Improved Party window to display the exact position party members are at
-Possible fix for Inventory tiles not updating
-Fixed a possible null with drill when attacking
-Added a Notification when a guild quest has completed
-Fixed a null that could have prevented guild list from updating
Infinimine update for 27 September 2022
Infinimine Ver.7
