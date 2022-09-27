 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 27 September 2022

Infinimine Ver.7

Build 9604227 · Last edited by Wendy

-Changed the overhead name transition distance so you can actually see people in the 40-60 range
-Added Ability 1,2,3 to Hotkey settings
-Fixed Server Buffs never being removed
-Improved Party window to display the exact position party members are at
-Possible fix for Inventory tiles not updating
-Fixed a possible null with drill when attacking
-Added a Notification when a guild quest has completed
-Fixed a null that could have prevented guild list from updating

