Infinimine Ver.7

-Changed the overhead name transition distance so you can actually see people in the 40-60 range

-Added Ability 1,2,3 to Hotkey settings

-Fixed Server Buffs never being removed

-Improved Party window to display the exact position party members are at

-Possible fix for Inventory tiles not updating

-Fixed a possible null with drill when attacking

-Added a Notification when a guild quest has completed

-Fixed a null that could have prevented guild list from updating