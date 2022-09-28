UPDATE 1.1.1

1.1.1
- Fixed bug leaving Brok crouched unable to move if using skip cutscenes during a hacker scene.
- Fixed bug if we described some inventory items during a closeup or the interrogation parts where we show a location on a picture.
- Fixed continuity bug if we go back to Border Post after leaving with Dr Gherkin and then going straight to Sector 56X.
- Fixed bug Graff returning to bunker at night after player switch when it should be day.
- Fixed potential issues with player positions not being saved / restarting from wrong locations in the rooms after a player switch.
- Fixed rare bug with music staying instead of being stopped, causing two musics at once.
- Fixed info for quitting Chapter 5 trial wasn't saved (with new edge on summary)
- Fixed bug Dr Gherkin could potentially fall into the hole in the alley.
- Fixed Dr Gherkin sprites in the bunker.
- Fixed Dr Gherkin facing Brok if talking to him from the far left of the screen while still tied.
- Fixed missing sprite with Brok talking in Chapter 5.
- Fixed bug with redefine keys screen if we pressed the "go back" key assigned.
- Fixed bug with tribots keeping coming after defeating the final boss.
- Fixed potential issue if we interacted before R.J. finished fixing the sink.
- Fixed restarting from a previous chapter could sometimes get both levers in inventory.
- Fixed softlock if getting killed by drones in the hacker room while on the table.
- Fixed crash if using the remote controller while jumping at the factory.
- Fixed the closeup name was lost when doing stuff in the menu, which could lead to minor issues.
- Fixed potential issue with the bedroom and entrance door left open / messing up after switching back to Brok in Chapter 5.
- Fixed potential issue if the variable for player switching is "true" in parts before the game allows to player switch.
- Fixed softlock if we dodged quickly several times into the doors of the bunker.
- Fixed softlock if moving with a bind input during a closeup with choice (eg: DPAD on the sewer panel when resetting)
- Fixed softlock if picking up our stuff in the sewers with Graff at the precise wrong moment.
- Added picture when redefining a key.
- Added "skip action" in the list to redefine keys (assigned to "delete" key by default).
- Also this has been renamed to "Skip the action or puzzle scene"
- Added "Option" and "Command" support for Mac build.
- Improved elevator outside Brok's apartment.
- Lowered volume of mine beep / remote control beep.
- Added 63 fanarts.
