1.38.4.4 (version 1518)

Anubis
- Added nade clips on mid bridge to prevent nades getting stuck.
- Fixed nade physics on stairs in sewer.
- Fixed boost near canal.
- Added collision to large stone blocks above canal.
- Clipping and visual polish (Thanks Joaokaka1998!).
