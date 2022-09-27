 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 27 September 2022

1.38.4.4 (version 1518)

1.38.4.4 (version 1518)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

Anubis

  • Added nade clips on mid bridge to prevent nades getting stuck.
  • Fixed nade physics on stairs in sewer.
  • Fixed boost near canal.
  • Added collision to large stone blocks above canal.
  • Clipping and visual polish (Thanks Joaokaka1998!).

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

