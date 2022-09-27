 Skip to content

bit Dungeon III update for 27 September 2022

Update v1.133

27 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with twohand weapon spin attack.
Fixed an issue with enemy behavior when player dies.
Fixed an issue with selecting certain options.

