- Corrected a few audio lines that were immune to the master audio settings.
- Corrected Typos.
- Resolved bug with the grieving shadow looping while grieving.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 27 September 2022
Patch 0.02.017 is live. Minor fixes.
