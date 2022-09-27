7.32c Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5451)

The 7.32c Gameplay Patch is now live!
Check the latest patchnotes here!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The 7.32c Gameplay Patch is now live!
Check the latest patchnotes here!
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
27 to
30 (+3)
31 to
34 (+3)
295 to
300 (+5)
+{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal to
+{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal
0 to
-1 (-1)
+{s:value}/Damage to
+{s:value}/Damage
0.25 to
0.5 (+0.25)
+{s:value}/Health to
+{s:value}/Health
0.6 to
0.8 (+0.2)
30 to
33 (+3)
38 to
41 (+3)
-1 to
0 (+1)
+{s:value}/Strength to
+{s:value}/Strength
-10 to
-12 (-2)
10 to
8 (-2)
475 to
425 (-50)
500 to
550 (+50)
-15 to
-12/-13/-14/-15
-15 to
-12/-13/-14/-15
-15 to
-12/-13/-14/-15
525/600/675/750 to
600/650/700/750
-10/-18/-26/-34 to
-14/-21/-28/-35
60/80/100/120 to
75/90/105/120
8/7/6/5 to
9/8/7/6
36/34/32/30 to
38
25/25/25 to
25
12/16/20 to
8/12/16
-10/-15/-20/-25% to
-14/-18/-22/-26%
15 to
18 (+3)
15 to
18 (+3)
1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3 to
1.3
4 to
4.5 (+0.5)
200/300/400 to
250/350/450
-10 to
-15 (-5)
300/400/500 to
350/425/500
200/200/200/200 to
200
125 to
150 (+25)
125 to
150 (+25)
300/325/350/375 to
375
eidolon magic resist tooltip with value of
30 40 50 60
6/8/10/12% to
5/7/9/11%
170 to
160 (-10)
125 to
95/105/115/125
600 to
800 (+200)
1200 to
1800 (+600)
300 to
150 (-150)
10/11/12/13 to
7/9/11/13
0.75/1.0/1.25/1.50 to
1/1.2/1.4/1.6
75/100/125/150 to
80/110/140/170
6/8/10/12 to
3/6/9/12
150/175/200 to
130/160/190
20 to
18 (-2)
3/4/5/6 to empty value
225 to
250 (+25)
19/16/13/10 to
18/15/12/9
10 to
16/14/12/10
8/18/28/38 to
8/16/24/32
150/140/130 to
140/135/130
3/5/7/9 to
5/7/9/11
550/600/650/700 to
550
300 to
250 (-50)
75 to
50 (-25)
1.5/3/4.5/6 to
1/2/3/4
creep bonus with value of
1
8/16/24/32 to
4/10/16/22
0.3 to
0.1 (-0.2)
20 to
18 (-2)
50/60/70/80 to
40/50/60/70
AbilityValues/application_damage with value of
40 60 80 100
24/20/16/12 to
18/16/14/12
75/150/225/300 to
80/160/240/320
29.0/26.0/23.0/20.0 to
26/24/22/20
40% to
50%
-50 to
-60 (-10)
100 to
120 (+20)
85/90/95/100 to
100
-7% to
-5%
100 to
100/140/180
16/14/12/10 to
17/15/13/11
1200 to
900 (-300)
35 to
25 (-10)
300 to
250 (-50)
75/150/225/300 to
90/160/230/300
AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of
special_bonus_unique_magnus_6
AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/special_bonus_unique_magnus_6 with value of
+0.5
12 to
16 (+4)
14/13/12/11 to empty value
cast time with value of
1.7
radius with value of
500
sleep duration with value of
2 3 4 5
stomp damage with value of
75 100 125 150
linkedspecialbonus with value of
special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2
damagetypetooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
initial stun duration with value of
0.2
animation rate with value of
0.0
wake damage limit with value of
50 100 150 200
linkedspecialbonus with value of
special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4
damagetypetooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
AbilityValues/cast_time with value of
1.7
AbilityValues/radius with value of
500
AbilityValues/sleep_duration with value of
2 3 4 5
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/value with value of
75 100 125 150
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2 with value of
+75
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
AbilityValues/initial_stun_duration with value of
0.2
AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of
0.0
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/value with value of
50 100 150 200
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4 with value of
+450
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/DamageTypeTooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of
14 13 12 11
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of
-2
14/13/12/11 to empty value
cast time with value of
1.7
radius with value of
500
sleep duration with value of
2 3 4 5
stomp damage with value of
70 90 110 130
animation rate with value of
0.0
has shard upgrade with value of
1
AbilityValues/cast_time with value of
1.7
AbilityValues/radius with value of
500
AbilityValues/sleep_duration with value of
2 3 4 5
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/value with value of
75 100 125 150
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2 with value of
+75
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/value with value of
50 100 150 200
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4 with value of
+450
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/DamageTypeTooltip with value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of
0.0
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of
14 13 12 11
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of
-2
AbilityValues/rolling_offset_distance with value of
150
0.5 to
0.75 (+0.25)
2.5 to
2.75 (+0.25)
110/85/60 to empty value
duration with value of
7 8.5 10
linkedspecialbonus with value of
special_bonus_unique_oracle
radius with value of
400
shard fade time with value of
0.15
requiresshard with value of
1
AbilityValues/duration/value with value of
7 8.5 10
AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_oracle with value of
+1.5
AbilityValues/radius with value of
400
AbilityValues/shard_fade_time/value with value of
0.15
AbilityValues/shard_fade_time/RequiresShard with value of
1
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of
110 85 60
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_oracle_6 with value of
-20
AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of
0
AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_oracle_9 with value of
+10
AbilityValues/heal_amp_pct/value with value of
100
AbilityValues/heal_amp_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of
+0
750 to
850 (+100)
750 to
1150 (+400)
shard movement penalty with value of
25
requiresshard with value of
1
30/40/50/60% to
35/40/45/50%
275 to
250 (-25)
3 to
3 (0)
17/15/13/11 to
24/20/16/12
burn amount with value of
100
AbilityValues/burn_amount with value of
20
AbilityValues/int_multiplier with value of
2
2 to
1.75 (-0.25)
15/20/25/30 to
18/22/26/30
10/20/30/40 to
6/12/18/24
25 to
20 (-5)
10 to
12 (+2)
24 to
26 (+2)
120 to
95 (-25)
1.5 to
1 (-0.5)
1 to
0.5 (-0.5)
value with value of
75
ad linked abilities with value of
elder_titan_echo_stomp
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
value with value of
450
ad linked abilities with value of
elder_titan_echo_stomp
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
value with value of
0.5
ad linked abilities with value of
magnataur_shockwave
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
value with value of
1.5
ad linked abilities with value of
oracle_false_promise
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
value with value of
20
ad linked abilities with value of
oracle_false_promise
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
value with value of
10
ad linked abilities with value of
oracle_false_promise
base class with value of
special_bonus_base
250 to
225 (-25)
refresher
10 to
0 (-10)
200 to
180 (-20)
refresher
20 to
15 (-5)
10 to
15 (+5)
60 to
30 (-30)
magical resistance with value of
40
magical resistance with value of
50
magical resistance with value of
60
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
1800 to
1500 (-300)
430 to
420 (-10)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Extra notes