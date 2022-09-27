 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 27 September 2022

7.32c Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5451)

Share · View all patches · Build 9602947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 7.32c Gameplay Patch is now live!

Check the latest patchnotes here!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

English Localization

  • DOTA_732c_Update: 7.32c Gameplay Update
  • DOTA_732d_Update: 7.32d Gameplay Update
  • DOTA_732e_Update: 7.32e Gameplay Update

Heroes

  • Axe: Attack damage min increased from 27 to 30 (+3)
  • Axe: Attack damage max increased from 31 to 34 (+3)
  • Drow Ranger: Movement speed increased from 295 to 300 (+5)
  • Pudge: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal to +{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal
  • Lina: Armor physical reduced from 0 to -1 (-1)
  • Lina: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:value}/Damage
  • Lich: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 (+0.25)
  • Enigma: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Health
  • Phantom Assassin: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.8 (+0.2)
  • Bounty Hunter: Attack damage min increased from 30 to 33 (+3)
  • Bounty Hunter: Attack damage max increased from 38 to 41 (+3)
  • Silencer: Armor physical increased from -1 to 0 (+1)
  • Shadow Demon: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to +{s:value}/Strength

Abilities

  • Battle Hunger: AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_axe_6 reduced from -10 to -12 (-2)
  • Rupture: AbilityValues/hp_pct/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7 reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Rupture: AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3 reduced from 475 to 425 (-50)
  • Hex: Ability cast range increased from 500 to 550 (+50)
  • Shadowraze: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct from -15 to -12/-13/-14/-15
  • Shadowraze: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct from -15 to -12/-13/-14/-15
  • Shadowraze: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct from -15 to -12/-13/-14/-15
  • Spirit Lance: Changed ability cast range from 525/600/675/750 to 600/650/700/750
  • Spirit Lance: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct from -10/-18/-26/-34 to -14/-21/-28/-35
  • Wraithfire Blast: Changed ability damage from 60/80/100/120 to 75/90/105/120
  • Crypt Swarm: Changed ability cooldown from 8/7/6/5 to 9/8/7/6
  • Spirit Siphon: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value from 36/34/32/30 to 38
  • Exorcism: Changed AbilityValues/heal_percent from 25/25/25 to 25
  • Exorcism: Changed AbilityValues/movement_bonus from 12/16/20 to 8/12/16
  • Caustic Finale: Changed move slow from -10/-15/-20/-25% to -14/-18/-22/-26%
  • Guardian Sprint: AbilityValues/river_speed increased from 15 to 18 (+3)
  • Guardian Sprint: AbilityValues/river_speed_tooltip increased from 15 to 18 (+3)
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed bash duration from 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3 to 1.3
  • Gush: Ability duration increased from 4 to 4.5 (+0.5)
  • Ravage: Changed ability damage from 200/300/400 to 250/350/450
  • Powershot: AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_windranger_3 reduced from -10 to -15 (-5)
  • Focus Fire: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed from 300/400/500 to 350/425/500
  • Frost Blast: Changed AbilityValues/radius/value from 200/200/200/200 to 200
  • Frost Blast: AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_lich_6 increased from 125 to 150 (+25)
  • Frost Blast: AbilityValues/aoe_damage/special_bonus_unique_lich_6 increased from 125 to 150 (+25)
  • Smoke Screen: Changed AbilityValues/radius/value from 300/325/350/375 to 375
  • Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute eidolon magic resist tooltip with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Midnight Pulse: Changed damage per second from 6/8/10/12% to 5/7/9/11%
  • Chaotic Offering: Ability cooldown reduced from 170 to 160 (-10)
  • Venomous Gale: Changed ability mana cost from 125 to 95/105/115/125
  • Latent Toxicity: Ability cast range increased from 600 to 800 (+200)
  • Latent Toxicity: AbilityValues/projectile_speed increased from 1200 to 1800 (+600)
  • Time Walk: Shard bonus range reduced from 300 to 150 (-150)
  • Time Dilation: Changed AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/value from 10/11/12/13 to 7/9/11/13
  • Nether Ward: Changed damage per mana from 0.75/1.0/1.25/1.50 to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6
  • Phantom Strike: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170
  • Poison Attack: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed/value from 6/8/10/12 to 3/6/9/12
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability mana cost from 150/175/200 to 130/160/190
  • Curse of the Oldgrowth: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Rage: Changed ability duration from 3/4/5/6 to empty value
  • Ion Shell: AbilityValues/bonus_health/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_6 increased from 225 to 250 (+25)
  • Surge: Changed ability cooldown from 19/16/13/10 to 18/15/12/9
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 10 to 16/14/12/10
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed AbilityValues/base_strength from 8/18/28/38 to 8/16/24/32
  • Dark Ascension: Changed ability cooldown from 150/140/130 to 140/135/130
  • Spin Web: Changed AbilityValues/heath_regen from 3/5/7/9 to 5/7/9/11
  • Sticky Napalm: Changed ability cast range from 550/600/650/700 to 550
  • Flamebreak: AbilityValues/knockback_distance/value reduced from 300 to 250 (-50)
  • Flamebreak: AbilityValues/knockback_distance/special_bonus_unique_batrider_3 reduced from 75 to 50 (-25)
  • Divine Favor: Changed regen per sec from 1.5/3/4.5/6 to 1/2/3/4
  • Divine Favor: Added new attribute creep bonus with value of 1
  • Holy Persuasion: Changed AbilityValues/damage_bonus/value from 8/16/24/32 to 4/10/16/22
  • Charge of Darkness: Ability cast point reduced from 0.3 to 0.1 (-0.2)
  • Flak Cannon: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability mana cost from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/application_damage with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Astral Imprisonment: Changed ability cooldown from 24/20/16/12 to 18/16/14/12
  • Cinder Brew: Changed ignite total damage from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
  • Disruption: Changed ability cooldown from 29.0/26.0/23.0/20.0 to 26/24/22/20
  • Dig: Changed max hp restore from 40% to 50%
  • Divided We Stand: AbilityValues/movement_slow reduced from -50 to -60 (-10)
  • Divided We Stand: AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/value increased from 100 to 120 (+20)
  • Decay: Changed ability mana cost from 85/90/95/100 to 100
  • Deathlust: Changed movement slow from -7% to -5%
  • Blinding Light: Changed damage from 100 to 100/140/180
  • Grave Chill: Changed ability cooldown from 16/14/12/10 to 17/15/13/11
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Radius reduced from 1200 to 900 (-300)
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Shard hp restoration pct reduced from 35 to 25 (-10)
  • Depth Shroud: Radius reduced from 300 to 250 (-50)
  • Shockwave: Changed AbilityValues/shock_damage/value from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_magnus_6
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/special_bonus_unique_magnus_6 with value of +0.5
  • Reverse Polarity: AbilityValues/strength_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_magnus_reverse_polarity_strength increased from 12 to 16 (+4)
  • Echo Stomp: Changed ability cooldown from 14/13/12/11 to empty value
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute cast time with value of 1.7
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute sleep duration with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute stomp damage with value of 75 100 125 150
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute initial stun duration with value of 0.2
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.0
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute wake damage limit with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_time with value of 1.7
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 500
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/sleep_duration with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/value with value of 75 100 125 150
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2 with value of +75
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/initial_stun_duration with value of 0.2
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/value with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4 with value of +450
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 14 13 12 11
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -2
  • Echo Stomp: Changed ability cooldown from 14/13/12/11 to empty value
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute cast time with value of 1.7
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute sleep duration with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute stomp damage with value of 70 90 110 130
  • Echo Stomp: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_time with value of 1.7
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 500
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/sleep_duration with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/value with value of 75 100 125 150
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_2 with value of +75
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/value with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_4 with value of +450
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 14 13 12 11
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -2
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rolling_offset_distance with value of 150
  • Fortune's End: AbilityValues/minimum_purge_duration/value increased from 0.5 to 0.75 (+0.25)
  • Fortune's End: AbilityValues/maximum_purge_duration/value increased from 2.5 to 2.75 (+0.25)
  • False Promise: Changed ability cooldown from 110/85/60 to empty value
  • False Promise: Removed attribute duration with value of 7 8.5 10
  • False Promise: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_oracle
  • False Promise: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • False Promise: Removed attribute shard fade time with value of 0.15
  • False Promise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 7 8.5 10
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_oracle with value of +1.5
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_fade_time/value with value of 0.15
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_fade_time/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 110 85 60
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_oracle_6 with value of -20
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of 0
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_oracle_9 with value of +10
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amp_pct/value with value of 100
  • False Promise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amp_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +0
  • Phantom's Embrace: Speed increased from 750 to 850 (+100)
  • Phantom's Embrace: Return projectile speed increased from 750 to 1150 (+400)
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute shard movement penalty with value of 25
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Luminosity: Changed healing from heroes from 30/40/50/60% to 35/40/45/50%
  • Dispose: AbilityValues/throw_distance_behind reduced from 275 to 250 (-25)
  • Dispose: AbilityValues/debuff_duration reduced from 3 to 3 (0)
  • Rebound: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 17/15/13/11 to 24/20/16/12
  • Mana Burn: Removed attribute burn amount with value of 100
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_amount with value of 20
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/int_multiplier with value of 2
  • Mana Aura: Mana regen reduced from 2 to 1.75 (-0.25)
  • Reactive Tazer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_ms from 15/20/25/30 to 18/22/26/30
  • Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_stack from 10/20/30/40 to 6/12/18/24
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Movement Speed: Value reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies: Value increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • +{s:value} Skeletons Attack Damage: Value increased from 24 to 26 (+2)
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed during Chronosphere: Value reduced from 120 to 95 (-25)
  • -{s:value}s Time Walk Cooldown: Value reduced from 1.5 to 1 (-0.5)
  • -{s:value}s Dark Pact Cooldown: Value reduced from 1 to 0.5 (-0.5)
  • +{s:bonus_stomp_damage} Echo Stomp Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 75
  • +{s:bonus_stomp_damage} Echo Stomp Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • +{s:bonus_stomp_damage} Echo Stomp Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_wake_damage_limit} Echo Stomp Wake Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 450
  • +{s:bonus_wake_damage_limit} Echo Stomp Wake Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • +{s:bonus_wake_damage_limit} Echo Stomp Wake Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_basic_slow_duration}s Shockwave Slow Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.5
  • +{s:bonus_basic_slow_duration}s Shockwave Slow Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • +{s:bonus_basic_slow_duration}s Shockwave Slow Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s False Promise Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s False Promise Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s False Promise Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s False Promise Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 20
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s False Promise Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s False Promise Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Armor False Promise: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Armor False Promise: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Armor False Promise: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Penitence Deals {s:value} Damage: Value reduced from 250 to 225 (-25)

Items

  • Refresher Orb: Changed ability shared cooldown from empty value to refresher
  • Bloodstone: AbilityValues/hp_cost reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Refresher Shard: Ability cooldown reduced from 200 to 180 (-20)
  • Refresher Shard: Changed ability shared cooldown from empty value to refresher
  • Eye of the Vizier: AbilityValues/mana_reduction_pct reduced from 20 to 15 (-5)
  • Dagger of Ristul: AbilityValues/aspd increased from 10 to 15 (+5)

Units

  • Lesser Eidolon: Magical resistance reduced from 60 to 30 (-30)
  • Eidolon: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 40
  • Greater Eidolon: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 50
  • Dire Eidolon: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 60
  • Tombstone: Vision daytime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision nighttime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision daytime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision nighttime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision daytime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision nighttime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision daytime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Tombstone: Vision nighttime range reduced from 1800 to 1500 (-300)
  • Familiar: Movement speed reduced from 430 to 420 (-10)

Changed files in this update

