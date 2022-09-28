 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 28 September 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on September 28th

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, I'd like to inform you about updates and bug fixes.


[Update]

  • F12 key adds steam screenshot storage
  • Modified so that the self-destructing monster can be removed during the 'Quantum Gate' with the self-destructing monster attached
  • Improves time when it's quiet
  • Modify to skip faster with any button when moving to a location
  • Normal attack reduces forward distance when hit by an enemy
  • Lowering the power of self-destructing enemies' self-destructing attacks
  • Power up some skills (general attack in the air, Hammer)
  • Reduce the overall scope of the Teleport Gate
  • Reduces post-delay when landing in the air
  • Lower horsepower consumption for some skills (general attack, Quantum Gate)
  • Difficulty levels "Never Die" and "Black Cat" reduce the boss' attack power
  • Difficulty levels 'Never Die' and 'Black Cat' remove 'bleeding' from boss attack in Chapter 3
  • Increased stiffness after some attacks on the boss in Chapter 3
  • Madeline modifies the production of the "Sword of Contract" instead of "Thread of Ariadne" when the battle begins


[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an error in using Teleport Gate when certain conditions were met during Chapter 4 when playing in Simplified Chinese
  • Fixed an error in which text of some characteristics could not be printed when playing by selecting 'Keyboard 1' in Traditional Chinese
  • Fixed a problem with the Dimensional Rift boss in Chapter 4

