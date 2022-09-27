 Skip to content

The Impossible Knight Runner update for 27 September 2022

Update notes Sept. 27

Share · View all patches · Build 9602445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increase player attack range.
  • Allow player to jump when staning on enemies.
  • When in practice mode, enemies passed will be hidden at respawn.
  • Fixed bug where in practice mode you could lose your progress and be returned to a previous checkpoint.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2129781
