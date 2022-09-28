Starsand – The September Update

Hello survivor!

Did you get frozen so quickly the last few nights and then thawed out again in the morning? The days are getting longer again and so are the shadows where pixel death is waiting for you.

For this reason, we have decided to give you a powerful weapon and a fancy new move.

Oil is not only expensive, but it also burns well. Especially if an alien gets roasted in the process. To prevent the panicking creatures from accidentally knocking you over, you now have an extremely useful dodge ability.

In order for you to apply both of these in practice, there are a few additional new corners that you can explore.

That's the most important stuff in a nutshell!

Stay hydrated and we'll be in touch again soon!

Build 0.9.0

ADDED

Explorable locations in the new zone.

Decoy device as an interactable item.

Fertilizer as a new consumable item and related recipe.

Red hemp as a new plant and new consumable item.

Flammable oil as a new consumable item and related recipe.

New dodge ability.

Jump with seeder suit: more damage upon landing from a height; hold space for long jumps.

General CPU and GPU usage.

RAM Usage.

FIXED