Patch update #27: New wheels

Vehicle Physics
- Upgraded rubber tyre simulation
- Improved tyre grip and skid
- Improved anti-roll bar simulation
- Reorganised steering geometry
- Added caster and kingpin angles
- Added variable steering ratio
- Improved differential steering (tracked vehicles)
- Separated suspension bump and rebound damping
- Improved traction control (ESC)
- Added automatic transmission decoupling when braking
- Tuned vehicle parameters (steering angle, engine, transmission, suspension, tyre, brakes)
Steering Wheel
- Improved force feedback calculation
- Normalised and tuned steering wheel forces
- Added variable steering effort
- Added steering wheel rotation angle to the settings
- Separated centring, collision, resistance, and vibration effects (which can be adjusted in the settings)
- Added the option of hiding the steering wheel
- Added optional steering wheel auto-centring on reset
Maps
- Reorganised roads and roundabouts on the Windridge City map
- Improved details on the Lakeside Hill map
- Set traffic lights sequence according to the country
Visuals
- Added engine, transmission, and cargo visualisation widgets
- Adjusted rear-view mirrors
- Improved vehicle interior details
- Fixed flickering grass in the VR mode
Input
- Reorganised input processing parameters in the controls settings
- Added the possibility to change input labels
- Added ignition switch
- Added continuous retarder signal
UI
- Added a vehicle parameter panel for modifying vehicle parameters during the simulation
- Added a vehicle visualisation panel
- Added optional offence warnings
- Improved wide monitor support
- Pause simulation in the settings view
SDK
- Added telemetry smoothing for motion platforms (it can be turned off in the settings)
- Made vehicle data as read-only to prevent accidental physics modification
Other
- Added Anzu integration
- Added privacy policy
- Started preparing vehicle parameter description - Link
Changed files in this update