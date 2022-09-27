 Skip to content

eXpanSIM update for 27 September 2022

Patch update #27: New wheels

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle Physics

  • Upgraded rubber tyre simulation
  • Improved tyre grip and skid
  • Improved anti-roll bar simulation
  • Reorganised steering geometry
  • Added caster and kingpin angles
  • Added variable steering ratio
  • Improved differential steering (tracked vehicles)
  • Separated suspension bump and rebound damping
  • Improved traction control (ESC)
  • Added automatic transmission decoupling when braking
  • Tuned vehicle parameters (steering angle, engine, transmission, suspension, tyre, brakes)

Steering Wheel

  • Improved force feedback calculation
  • Normalised and tuned steering wheel forces
  • Added variable steering effort
  • Added steering wheel rotation angle to the settings
  • Separated centring, collision, resistance, and vibration effects (which can be adjusted in the settings)
  • Added the option of hiding the steering wheel
  • Added optional steering wheel auto-centring on reset

Maps

  • Reorganised roads and roundabouts on the Windridge City map
  • Improved details on the Lakeside Hill map
  • Set traffic lights sequence according to the country

Visuals

  • Added engine, transmission, and cargo visualisation widgets
  • Adjusted rear-view mirrors
  • Improved vehicle interior details
  • Fixed flickering grass in the VR mode

Input

  • Reorganised input processing parameters in the controls settings
  • Added the possibility to change input labels
  • Added ignition switch
  • Added continuous retarder signal

UI

  • Added a vehicle parameter panel for modifying vehicle parameters during the simulation
  • Added a vehicle visualisation panel
  • Added optional offence warnings
  • Improved wide monitor support
  • Pause simulation in the settings view

SDK

  • Added telemetry smoothing for motion platforms (it can be turned off in the settings)
  • Made vehicle data as read-only to prevent accidental physics modification

Other

  • Added Anzu integration
  • Added privacy policy
  • Started preparing vehicle parameter description - Link

Changed files in this update

eXpanSIM Content Depot 1015371
