- Improved performance of memory and object management, most noticeable on systems with slower CPUs.
- Adjusted depth of dynamic temporal simulation simplification to a higher value to prevent bodies phasing through ship hulls when framerate drops significantly.
- Exotic materials will now properly hide in your cargo hold and will not poke out of it.
- The racing drone will now look for racing ships in a larger area upon completion of the race and will grant you an award when its host is up to 64 km away.
- Changing autopilot maximum relative velocity will now also adjust the maximum velocity you can use for astrogation jumps.
- Fixed a bug that caused some dialogues to expose another location of events you already know about and which should not move due to their nature.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 September 2022
0.556.12 - Uncertainty Principle
Patchnotes via Steam Community
