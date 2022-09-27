 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 September 2022

0.556.12 - Uncertainty Principle

Share · View all patches · Build 9602176

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance of memory and object management, most noticeable on systems with slower CPUs.
  • Adjusted depth of dynamic temporal simulation simplification to a higher value to prevent bodies phasing through ship hulls when framerate drops significantly.
  • Exotic materials will now properly hide in your cargo hold and will not poke out of it.
  • The racing drone will now look for racing ships in a larger area upon completion of the race and will grant you an award when its host is up to 64 km away.
  • Changing autopilot maximum relative velocity will now also adjust the maximum velocity you can use for astrogation jumps.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some dialogues to expose another location of events you already know about and which should not move due to their nature.

