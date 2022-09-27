 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

There Is No Light update for 27 September 2022

New Update! ROADMAP for the next week 🚀 Game's OST

Share · View all patches · Build 9601361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings!

We're happy to announce a new update for the game! Be warned, there are quite a lot of fixes and rebalancing improvements!

  • Depot location. Rebalanced the placement and number of enemies. Reduced the number of enemy waves in the arena.
  • Path of Sorrow location. Rebalanced the placement and number of enemies. Reduced the number of enemy waves in the arena. Reduced the number of exploding barrels.
  • Waters of Purification location. Removed a couple of enemies. Reduced the number of enemies in the arena.
  • Absolute location. Fixed a spot where you could get stuck.
  • Mind of a Fool location. Reduced the number of enemies. Reduced the number of exploding barrels.
  • Abyss location. The number of enemies and explosive barrels on tankers was reduced. A first aid kit was added. Increased amount of jumps with two directions - up and down. Fixed a bug with incorrect save.
  • Caves of Rebirth location. Changed the amount of health for soldiers with mace.
  • Vault of Heaven location. Exiting the Vault of Heaven after defeating a boss has become more obvious.
  • Reduced the HP of the wax dog in the Mind of a Fool location to 2.
  • Reduced the HP of the wax shark and jumper in the Mind of a Fool location to 6.
  • Reduced the HP of wax creatures and birds in Mind of a Fool location to 4.
  • Decreased karma cost for special doors and first aid kits.
  • Increased time for giving answers in the dialogues.
  • Disabled interactive butterflies in the spots where collectibles were picked.
  • Added an explanation in English that after a mode change, the game will restart from the last save point.
  • Updated the icons on the map of Central Station.
  • Removed the effect on dialog boxes in the Archive of the Firsts.
  • The Samedi Butterfly in the beginning of the game now guides the player to the screen for the transition to the battle with the Hand.
  • Minor tweaks and fixes.
  • The mode change prompt now appears even when the interface is hidden.
  • Fixed misprints.

ROADMAP for the second week after release

OST

Follow us:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1132981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link