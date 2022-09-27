New Update! ROADMAP for the next week 🚀 Game's OST

Greetings!
We're happy to announce a new update for the game! Be warned, there are quite a lot of fixes and rebalancing improvements!
- Depot location. Rebalanced the placement and number of enemies. Reduced the number of enemy waves in the arena.
- Path of Sorrow location. Rebalanced the placement and number of enemies. Reduced the number of enemy waves in the arena. Reduced the number of exploding barrels.
- Waters of Purification location. Removed a couple of enemies. Reduced the number of enemies in the arena.
- Absolute location. Fixed a spot where you could get stuck.
- Mind of a Fool location. Reduced the number of enemies. Reduced the number of exploding barrels.
- Abyss location. The number of enemies and explosive barrels on tankers was reduced. A first aid kit was added. Increased amount of jumps with two directions - up and down. Fixed a bug with incorrect save.
- Caves of Rebirth location. Changed the amount of health for soldiers with mace.
- Vault of Heaven location. Exiting the Vault of Heaven after defeating a boss has become more obvious.
- Reduced the HP of the wax dog in the Mind of a Fool location to 2.
- Reduced the HP of the wax shark and jumper in the Mind of a Fool location to 6.
- Reduced the HP of wax creatures and birds in Mind of a Fool location to 4.
- Decreased karma cost for special doors and first aid kits.
- Increased time for giving answers in the dialogues.
- Disabled interactive butterflies in the spots where collectibles were picked.
- Added an explanation in English that after a mode change, the game will restart from the last save point.
- Updated the icons on the map of Central Station.
- Removed the effect on dialog boxes in the Archive of the Firsts.
- The Samedi Butterfly in the beginning of the game now guides the player to the screen for the transition to the battle with the Hand.
- Minor tweaks and fixes.
- The mode change prompt now appears even when the interface is hidden.
- Fixed misprints.
