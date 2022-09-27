Hotfix - September 27th, 2022

Hello,
Just a few fixes for some in-game oddities. This patch will also again grant a free character respec on login.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where ground effects would appear above the player's head
- Fixed an issue where enemies would randomly run away from the player towards the center of the world map
- Fixed an issue where respeccing your character would lose skill abilities
- Slightly changed the behavior of goblins so they run away less often
- Changed the damage absorb lighting effects to be less intense
Changed files in this update