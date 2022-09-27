 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeoneer update for 27 September 2022

Hotfix - September 27th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9601355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Just a few fixes for some in-game oddities. This patch will also again grant a free character respec on login.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where ground effects would appear above the player's head
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would randomly run away from the player towards the center of the world map
  • Fixed an issue where respeccing your character would lose skill abilities
  • Slightly changed the behavior of goblins so they run away less often
  • Changed the damage absorb lighting effects to be less intense

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link