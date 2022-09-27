Version 0.7.5.240
- Bug fixes
- fixed traps and loaders are still stuck on ramps
- fixed a crash during moving/upgrading buildings
- fixed a crash during removing objects in the terminal
- fixed navmesh after removing objects in terminal
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 0.7.5.240
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update