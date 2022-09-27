 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Summum Aeterna update for 27 September 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.4.001 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 9600991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Romper was not properly equipping the Ascended Taser to you in the "Famished Town" tutorial
  • Fixed a bug where new controller actions were not being assigned correctly to controllers (Controller preferences have been reset in this version, players who have changed the default controller actions will need to assign them again )
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the King would not die properly after defeating all the Bosses in a seed
  • Fixed a bug where the bard's song didn't start properly in "Famished Town"
  • Fixed a bug in the Double Long Colt tooltip not stating that its light shot does 50% more damage due to consuming 2 ammo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1815231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link