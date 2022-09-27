- Fixed a bug where the Romper was not properly equipping the Ascended Taser to you in the "Famished Town" tutorial
- Fixed a bug where new controller actions were not being assigned correctly to controllers (Controller preferences have been reset in this version, players who have changed the default controller actions will need to assign them again )
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the King would not die properly after defeating all the Bosses in a seed
- Fixed a bug where the bard's song didn't start properly in "Famished Town"
- Fixed a bug in the Double Long Colt tooltip not stating that its light shot does 50% more damage due to consuming 2 ammo
Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.4.001 (Hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
