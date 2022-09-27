- The reload time for fusion bomb towers has been reduced from 120 seconds to just 10 seconds;
- The explosion warning is only shown 1 time during gameplay;
- The "PICK UP THE GOLD" warning is only shown 1 time during gameplay;
- The information "Get Close To Highlight Areas" has been removed to make the interface cleaner;
- Fixed the number displayed over the maximum amount of vehicles that can explode without gameover;
- The accuracy of the turret weapons increases with each upgrade;
- Now you only need to release the vehicles once. At the end of each wave they are released automatically.
Road Defense: Outsiders update for 27 September 2022
Adding some basic things suggested by the community!
