Road Defense: Outsiders update for 27 September 2022

Adding some basic things suggested by the community!

Build 9600978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The reload time for fusion bomb towers has been reduced from 120 seconds to just 10 seconds;
  • The explosion warning is only shown 1 time during gameplay;
  • The "PICK UP THE GOLD" warning is only shown 1 time during gameplay;
  • The information "Get Close To Highlight Areas" has been removed to make the interface cleaner;
  • Fixed the number displayed over the maximum amount of vehicles that can explode without gameover;
  • The accuracy of the turret weapons increases with each upgrade;
  • Now you only need to release the vehicles once. At the end of each wave they are released automatically.

