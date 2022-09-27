 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 27 September 2022

Update 1.35: University

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.35 is officially online. This update adds a new map: University (medium map with student building and sports hall)




Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Cheers,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New map - University

  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on "University"
  • Improve: Left thumb position of some assault rifles
  • Improve: Blocked weapon against an obstacle
  • Improve: Rotating movement of grenades
  • Improve: Efficiency of bullet penetration
  • Improve: Camera movement when dead or inconscious
  • Improve: Reverb effects on small maps
  • Improve: UI end mission rendering
  • Improve: Rain ripple rendering on ocean
  • Fix: Some location errors of tasks
  • Fix: Some teleportation errors of subordinates if far of squad leader
  • Fix: Hand left position with angled Fore Grip in first-person view
  • Fix: Transition between armed and unarmed animations
  • Fix: Size optimization of some textures
  • Fix: Aiming offset errors of AI animations
  • Fix: Animations interpolation of underwater diving
  • Fix: Loop error of voice radio "Out of ammo"
  • Fix: Some interpolations errors of foots location
  • Fix: Some errors of climbing
  • Fix: Dead operator could disappear after switch character
  • Fix: Head shot might not give damages bonus
  • Fix: Animation of throw grenade could not display correct stance
  • Fix: Player operator could do slide with a shield
  • Fix: Some weapon parts has ambiant occlusion too dark
  • Fix: Some scripts errors

