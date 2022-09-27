Update 1.35: University

Dear operators,
1.35 is officially online. This update adds a new map: University (medium map with student building and sports hall)
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Cheers,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New map - University
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on "University"
- Improve: Left thumb position of some assault rifles
- Improve: Blocked weapon against an obstacle
- Improve: Rotating movement of grenades
- Improve: Efficiency of bullet penetration
- Improve: Camera movement when dead or inconscious
- Improve: Reverb effects on small maps
- Improve: UI end mission rendering
- Improve: Rain ripple rendering on ocean
- Fix: Some location errors of tasks
- Fix: Some teleportation errors of subordinates if far of squad leader
- Fix: Hand left position with angled Fore Grip in first-person view
- Fix: Transition between armed and unarmed animations
- Fix: Size optimization of some textures
- Fix: Aiming offset errors of AI animations
- Fix: Animations interpolation of underwater diving
- Fix: Loop error of voice radio "Out of ammo"
- Fix: Some interpolations errors of foots location
- Fix: Some errors of climbing
- Fix: Dead operator could disappear after switch character
- Fix: Head shot might not give damages bonus
- Fix: Animation of throw grenade could not display correct stance
- Fix: Player operator could do slide with a shield
- Fix: Some weapon parts has ambiant occlusion too dark
- Fix: Some scripts errors
Changed files in this update