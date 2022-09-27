Quest Event

* Event duration: 28th September 2022 (after maintenance) – 12th October 2022 (8:59 AM)
* Main Event:
1. A New Quest Every Day! (28th September 2022 (after maintenance) till 12th October 2022 (8:59 AM))
* Event Details
1. A New Quest Every Day!
[table] [tr] [td]
Quest Type
[/td] [td]
Quest Name
[/td] [td]
Requirements
[/td] [td]
Reward
[/td] [td]
Limitations
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Daily
[/td] [td]
[EVENT] Complete Daily Quests Every Day!
[/td] [td]
Complete daily quest 2x.
[/td] [td]
10x Luriel’s Refined Recovery Potion
10x Luriel’s Adventurer’s Potion
10x Luriel’s Organic Apple
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Weekly
[/td] [td]
[EVENT] Complete Weekly Quests!
[/td] [td]
Complete weekly quests x3.
[/td] [td]
1x [CoBo] Spectral Amethyst Cube (100 pieces)
30x Luriel’s Battle Elixir
100x Luriel’s Bingsu Dessert
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
* Please Note
[table] [tr] [td]
Cube Type
[/td] [td]
Cube Name**(Limitation)
[/td] [td]
Reward
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
All
[/td] [td]
[CoBo] Spectral Amethyst Cube (100 pieces)
[/td] [td]
100x Spectral Amethyst
[/td] [/tr] [/table][table] [tr] [td]
Item
[/td] [td]
Stackable
[/td] [td]
Account Bank
[/td] [td]
Trade
[/td] [td]
Sell
[/td] [td]
Will be deleted
[/td] [td]
Additional Information**
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Luriel’s Bingsu Dessert
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Luriel’s Refined Recovery Potion
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Luriel’s Organic Apple
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Luriel’s Battle Elixir
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Luriel’s Adventurer’s Potion
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
[CoBo] Spectral Amethyst Cube (100 pieces)
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
12th October 2022
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Spectral Amethyst
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
No
[/td] [td]
Yes
[/td] [td]
[/td] [td]
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
