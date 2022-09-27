 Skip to content

Raid Healing update for 27 September 2022

Patch 1.0.15

Patch 1.0.15 · Build 9600761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added indicator for items with better values
  • Added one more speed-up tier
  • The battle timer now runs independently of the game speed
  • Added option to automatically disassemble items of certain rarities
  • Shield is now displayed in the HP bars above units
  • Added a Healing Display for healing done by units
  • The settings in the area selection are now saved
  • Automatic units respawn when a wave is played again

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109651
