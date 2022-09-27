- Added indicator for items with better values
- Added one more speed-up tier
- The battle timer now runs independently of the game speed
- Added option to automatically disassemble items of certain rarities
- Shield is now displayed in the HP bars above units
- Added a Healing Display for healing done by units
- The settings in the area selection are now saved
- Automatic units respawn when a wave is played again
Raid Healing update for 27 September 2022
Patch 1.0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
