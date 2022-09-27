 Skip to content

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 27 September 2022

updated VWEngine

5.5.0.0 updated vwengine
5.5.0.0 Added recording state
5.5.0.0 Fixed animaiton edge bounce bug
5.5.0.0 Fixed format options bug

