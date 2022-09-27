 Skip to content

The Rack update for 27 September 2022

Sound issue fixes

Build 9600047

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this version, we address the sound issues.

What's new:

  • We changed the Voice chat provider. We hope this will improve voice chat quality and fixes VoIP issues

