Lost In Fantaland update for 27 September 2022

Hotfix 20220927

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix：
君子手骨有概率搞成多张复制牌的问题（maybe...）
特殊牌没访问过就能在图鉴看见牌
烤肉道具的价格错误
刷新秘宝道具时错误
各种外语环境下的Crash保底保护...

Content change 内容调整：
苦练升级+1攻击力
蹬踢后翻基础攻击力将到9

