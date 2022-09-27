 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arma 3 update for 27 September 2022

Creator SPOTREP: Western Sahara #004

Share · View all patches · Build 9599967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FROM: Rotators Collective
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT: Western Sahara
ACTIVITY: 1.1 Update
SIZE: ~ 5 GB

More information in the full changelog

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681170/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_Western_Sahara/

Changed depots in profiling branch

View more data in app history for build 9599967
Arma 3 Creator DLC - WSahara Depot 1681170
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link