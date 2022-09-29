 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon Go! update for 29 September 2022

'Demon Go!' Updated v 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9599697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

'Demon Go!' v1.1.7 has been updated.

  • Chapter 1, 2, and 3 stage background images have been upgraded!
  • The game icon has been changed.
  • Some character lines have been modified.
  • Fixed an issue where the BGM volume was not adjusted in-game.

Upcoming next update

  • We plan to make items purchased in the store permanently available for collection.
  • We are preparing a variety of items than now.
  • We are preparing various resolution support for window mode.

We will prepare the next update to make it a fun 'Demon Go!'

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link