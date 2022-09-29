'Demon Go!' Updated v 1.1.7

'Demon Go!' v1.1.7 has been updated.
- Chapter 1, 2, and 3 stage background images have been upgraded!
- The game icon has been changed.
- Some character lines have been modified.
- Fixed an issue where the BGM volume was not adjusted in-game.
Upcoming next update
- We plan to make items purchased in the store permanently available for collection.
- We are preparing a variety of items than now.
- We are preparing various resolution support for window mode.
We will prepare the next update to make it a fun 'Demon Go!'
Changed files in this update