 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

锻灵ElementForger update for 27 September 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9599539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The badge system was removed

Minor improvements were made to the tutorial and bootstrap system

Added 12 Level 1 weapons

Slightly balance the values of all weapons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link