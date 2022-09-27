 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 27 September 2022

Patch v7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Btw in yesterday's MM7 I forgot to mention it also added a new boss (the news post has been updated). :]

//misc

  • Added some sound effects to the new enemies from MM7 when they attack.
  • Wanted Poster relic: Reduced its effect in the Skirmishes game mode.

//bug fixes

  • The Elven Wayfinder could cause a crash when attacking.
  • The Bandits/Zombies/Watcher Survival achievements weren't popping.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: Blessed enemies weren't showing by default (until late game).
  • The Boomeranger sprite colours could show wrongly.
  • The Fanatic's ball could push the Rat Totem around.
  • Bosses wouldn't attack if they were very close to the edge of the level.
  • The Curse of Wrath wasn't creating nature enemies during boss fights.

