Patch v7.1

Btw in yesterday's MM7 I forgot to mention it also added a new boss (the news post has been updated). :]
//misc
- Added some sound effects to the new enemies from MM7 when they attack.
- Wanted Poster relic: Reduced its effect in the Skirmishes game mode.
//bug fixes
- The Elven Wayfinder could cause a crash when attacking.
- The Bandits/Zombies/Watcher Survival achievements weren't popping.
- Necrotic Skirmishes: Blessed enemies weren't showing by default (until late game).
- The Boomeranger sprite colours could show wrongly.
- The Fanatic's ball could push the Rat Totem around.
- Bosses wouldn't attack if they were very close to the edge of the level.
- The Curse of Wrath wasn't creating nature enemies during boss fights.
