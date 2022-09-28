 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 28 September 2022

September 28th Update

September 28th Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Occasional pop-up on Ability Card Refinery page
-Chloe's P-Buff (3 Point Shot Distance) is showing incorrect status

Changed files in this update

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
